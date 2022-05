LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday around 4:01 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they responded to reports of a vehicle that left the roadway and came to to a stop after crashing into a home at 1388 Desert Inn Rd.

Police say the driver was pronounced deceased on-scene and no injuries were reported to anyone else.

LVMPD says Fatal Detail arrived, and has assumed investigation. Desert Inn is closed in both directions and police ask people to avoid the area.