LVMPD: Pedestrian died after crash in west valley, occupants inside vehicle 'possibly overdosing'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian died at a hospital after being in a crash with a car Friday night.

Police said the driver and passenger were "possibly overdosing."

Initial details provided by police say that a citizen called 911 stating someone driving a black sedan was driving recklessly northbound on Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Rd.

Police said that the driver lost control and hit several light poles and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition along with the driver and passenger involved in the crash.

Police said Decatur Boulevard is closed from Desert Inn Road to Pioneer Avenue in both directions.

KTNV will provide more information once available.