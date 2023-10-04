LVMPD: Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash in south, central area of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a crash in the south, central area of the valley Wednesday evening.

Police are on scene at E. Windmill Lane and Giles Street since reports of the crash came in around 2:29 p.m. Police said a motorcyclist and vehicle were involved.

The motorcyclist has been transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RTC officials said eastbound Windmill Lane is closed at Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Use other routes," RTC said.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.