LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist died in the southwest valley Friday evening.

Police said the crash happened on S. Ft. Apache Road and Sherwood Greens Drive.

So far, details show that the crash involved another vehicle. According to police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police are advising motorists in the area that there are road closures in place.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.