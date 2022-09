LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car.

It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue.

The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's path. That's when the collision happened.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene where the motorcyclist was also pronounced dead.

This marks the 100th traffic related death this year according to LVMPD.