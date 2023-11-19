LVMPD: Motorcyclist, 30, has life-threatening injuries after west valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 30-year-old motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in the west valley Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on South Durango at Starboard drives around 4:33 p.m.

Evidence and witness statements to police revealed the motorcyclist was traveling at an "apparent high rate of speed" south on Durango Drive approaching Starboard.

A 26-year-old driving a 2013 Nissan Versa drove into the motorcyclist's path when turning left onto Starboard from Durango. According to police, the front of the motorcycle came to rest along the curb of the intersection. The motorcyclist landed on cacti and other landscaping southwest of the intersection.

Police said both the motorcyclist and driver of the Nissan were transported to UMC for their injuries. The motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries, while the Nissan driver was listed with "minor" injuries.

Police confirmed that the driver of the Nissan was not impaired.

"The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police said.