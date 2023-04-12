LVMPD: Man seen jaywalking dies from hit-and-run in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an adult man was jaywalking when he was struck by a sedan Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nellis Boulevard. This is at the intersection of E. Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

A witness said they saw the hit-and-run and watched the sedan flee the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

Police said Nellis Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Lake Mead Boulevard to Kell Lane.

KTNV will provide more information when available.