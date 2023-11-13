Watch Now
LVMPD: Man, 35, showed signs of impairment in west valley crash that killed one, sent another to hospital

Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 20:58:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an 81-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash in the west valley Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 1:55 p.m., dispatch received a call about a crash at W. Charleston and Merialdo Lane near S. Durango Drive. The crash involved a Toyota Camry and an Acura sedan.

Police said an 81-year-old passenger of the Camry died at the scene. The driver, 81, was transported to an area hospital in "stable condition,"
according to police.

"The 35-year-old male driver of the Acura was detained on the scene under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation."

