LVMPD: Las Vegas woman, 87, in critical condition after northwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 87-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash in the northwest valley Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

At N. Jones Boulevard and W. Carl Street, around 11:24 a.m., a crash happened between two drivers of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The woman drove the Silverado westbound on W. Carl Street entering the intersection at N. Jones Boulevard from a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 35-year-old man who drove the Trailblazer with a 23-year-old male passenger traveled southbound N. Jones entering the intersection at W. Carl Street.

According to police, a crash happened when the front of the Trailblazer crashed with the passenger side of the Silverado.

Medical arrived and transported the 87-year-old woman to UMC Trauma, where she remains in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to Valley Hospital with "minor injuries."

Impairment is not suspected for both drivers, police said.

"This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police said.