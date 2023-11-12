LVMPD: Las Vegas man, 49, facing DUI-related charges after crash that left other driver in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash west of the Strip early Sunday morning, police say.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the 35-year-old entered the intersection eastbound on Flamingo Road at S. Valley View Boulevard on the right of four eastbound travel lanes.

A 49-year-old man driving a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Valley View Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes.

Police said a crash happened when the pickup truck driver entered the intersection against a red traffic signal. The front of the Tundra struck the right side of the 35-year-old's Corolla.

Police said both vehicles had "major damage."

The 35-year-old has life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma for more medical attention, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck had "minor injuries" and showed signs of impairment.

"He was placed under arrest and booked for DUI-related charges," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section."