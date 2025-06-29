LVMPD investigating fatal crash on E. Katie Avenue and S. Maryland Parkway on Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash on E. Katie Avenue and S. Maryland Parkway that left one person dead is being investigated by LVMPD.

Police shared that on June 28 around 9:57 p.m., a Nissan Altima, driven by a 61-year-old man, made a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow. It collided with a Mercedes Benz, driven by a 24-year-old woman, traveling through a green light near Molasky Family Park.

The man was “unrestrained and sustained life-threatening injuries,” said officials. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma for his injuries, but was later pronounced dead by their medical staff, according to LVMPD.

Police said that “the driver of the Mercedes Benz did not display any signs of impairment,” and sustained minor injuries.

This fatal collision is the 84th traffic-related death of 2025 in LVMPD’s jurisdiction, according to police.