LVMPD: Henderson man, 48, died days later after striking a 'traffic control support' in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 48-year-old man from Henderson died about 3 days later after hitting a fixed object in the east valley.

Police said the crash happened on Nov. 30 around 7:40 a.m. The driver of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was traveling slowly northbound on Boulder Highway through the intersection at E. Missouri Avenue.

A crash happened when the driver crossed the intersection and struck a "traffic control support."

Medical arrived and transported the driver to Sunrise Hospital by ground ambulance. According to police, the Traffic Collision Investigation Section did not respond to the scene.

Police were notified by a representative of the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner that the driver died on Dec. 1. LVMPD says the crash will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of the driver's death.

"This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police said.