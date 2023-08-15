LVMPD: Driver with life-threatening injuries after southwest valley crash Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue Monday evening.

Police said around 5 p.m., a pickup truck crashed with a sedan in the southwest area. The driver of the sedan has life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Police said impairment is not suspected.

"This is an ongoing investigation," LVMPD said.

As of 7:18 p.m., the intersection is still closed.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.