LVMPD: Driver with life-threatening injuries after southwest valley crash Monday

Jones and Somerset Hills crash
Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 22:30:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue Monday evening.

Police said around 5 p.m., a pickup truck crashed with a sedan in the southwest area. The driver of the sedan has life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Police said impairment is not suspected.

"This is an ongoing investigation," LVMPD said.

As of 7:18 p.m., the intersection is still closed.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.

