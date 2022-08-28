Watch Now
LVMPD: Driver ran red light, crashed into another car and fled scene on foot

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 16:48:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car on Dean Martin Drive Sunday morning around 8:57 a.m.

Police said that the driver of a green Chevy truck collided with a Hyundai sedan who was traveling eastbound on a green light.

After the collision, the truck left the roadway and came to rest in the desert area. The driver of the Hyundai claimed an injury, but was not transported to the hospital according to police.

Police told KTNV the driver of the truck left the scene and traveled southbound on foot prior to police arrival.

Police describe the driver of the Chevy as a Hispanic male adult. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

