LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian is in a hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday night.

Police said around 9:56 p.m. at the area of Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued driving. However, the driver of the vehicle later returned to the scene, according to police.

Officers are currently investigating.

KTNV will provide updates as police release them.