LVMPD: Driver of pickup truck ran red light, possibly impaired at time of downtown crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash in the downtown area since Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound on Washington Avenue at D Street around 7:31 a.m. when they ran a red light, hitting a sedan that was driving northbound.

"The suspect vehicle veered into a garage area of a house," police said. "[The passenger of the] suspect vehicle suffered several leg injuries to one leg including breaks to hip, femur and ankle along with minor internal injury."

LVMPD officers said the pickup truck's driver is at fault, and police also suspect impairment.

Officers said there are no reported injuries so far for the driver and other passenger of the sedan.

KTNV will provide more information as police release it.