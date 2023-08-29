LVMPD: Driver in critical condition after running red light, hitting police car in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver who ran a red light is now in critical condition after hitting a police car Monday evening.

Police have been on scene in the east valley since 6:19 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

According to police, a marked police car was driving southbound on Boulder Highway and stopped at a red light. The driver of the police car, not yet identified, started traveling again when the light turned green.

However, the driver of a sedan that was traveling westbound on Flamingo did not stop at the red signal and drove past it, hitting the driver's side of the police car.

"The police officer sustained moderate injuries," police said. "The driver of the sedan sustained critical injuries."

The officer was transported to UMC Trauma for treatment, according to LVMPD. The driver of the sedan was transported to Sunrise Trauma for treatment.

KTNV will provide more information as police release it.