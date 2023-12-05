LVMPD: Driver hit other vehicles before hitting building near Flamingo, 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no injuries were reported from a crash where a driver struck multiple vehicles before hitting a building in the west valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 12:39 p.m. in the 10000 block of W. Flamingo Road near the 215.

Police said the driver of a vehicle hit multiple other vehicles before hitting a building. Impairment is not suspected.

Free to use per KTNV's Kelsey McFarland. Las Vegas police said the driver of a vehicle hit multiple other cars before crashing into a building in the west valley near Flamingo and 215.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.