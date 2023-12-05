Watch Now
LVMPD: Driver hit other vehicles before hitting building near Flamingo, 215

10000 block of Flamingo Road crash -1.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 18:49:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no injuries were reported from a crash where a driver struck multiple vehicles before hitting a building in the west valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 12:39 p.m. in the 10000 block of W. Flamingo Road near the 215.

Police said the driver of a vehicle hit multiple other vehicles before hitting a building. Impairment is not suspected.

10000 block of Flamingo Road crash.jpeg
The investigation is still ongoing.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

