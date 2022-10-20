LVMPD: Bus stop demolished, 7 vehicles damaged in southwest valley crash after race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that seven vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred near Ft. Apache and Flamingo Road Monday night.
"I arrived on scene and located chaos," police said.
The crash happened around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the scene.
"There was vehicle debris for approximately a quarter mile down the roadway, white smoke coming from a transformer, 3 vehicles with major damage, airbags deployed and multiple other vehicles with minor to moderate damage."
Police said a bus stop was demolished, a fire hydrant and parked cars were hit, light poles and power lines were sparking and power was knocked out.
The investigation revealed a Corvette C8 and a Toyota Supra were racing more than 100 miles per hour according to witnesses, failed to stop at a red light, and crashed. One person was taken to the hospital.
Police arrested a 25-year-old identified as Joshau Daya. Daya is charged with multiple crimes including reckless driving, participating in a speed contest, and disregard for the safety of a person and property.
"This could have easily ended someone's life," said LVMPD in a tweet.
DO NOT race on our roads. This easily could have ended someone's life.
