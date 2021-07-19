LVMPD, Zero Fatalities team up to crack down on distracted driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for distracted drivers on our valley roadways this summer.

The LVMPD along with Zero Fatalities are not only warning drivers of the dangers associated with distracted driving but the penalties too.

In Nevada, it is a crime to physically handle a cell phone or other electronic device while driving in Nevada, including talking, texting, going online, programming a handheld GPS, or playing music.

Even while stopped at a light, it is illegal to use an electronic handheld device, according to police.

For first-time offenders, fines range from $50 to $250 and a six-month license suspension for subsequent offenses within a seven-year period.

With roadwork all around the valley, penalties may be increased if the driving violation happens in a work zone.