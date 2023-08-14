LVMPD: 9-year-old in critical condition after losing control of kids dirt bike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old is in critical condition after losing control of a kids dirt bike in the central valley.

Police reported his injury Sunday afternoon around 12:04 p.m. at the intersection of Capistrano east of Burnham avenues.

A witness statement and evidence at the scene said the child was riding an off-road motorcycle. Police said he lost control, causing him to overturn and separate himself from the bike.

Medical arrived and transported him to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section," police said.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.