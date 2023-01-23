LVMPD: 77-year-old dies in crash involving 'driverless vehicle' near Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 77-year-old man was dragged by a vehicle after he left the driver's seat.

On Sunday afternoon, police said a vehicle was parked in a driveway in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street. This is near the intersection of Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue.

Around 1:06 p.m., a 77-year-old man left the driver seat of a 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, and left it running. The man exited the vehicle and was standing behind it when it started to roll backwards down the sloped driveway.

Police said the man was knocked to the ground, at which point "the car rolled over him and began to drag him."

"The male sustained mortal injuries as a result of the collision," police said. "Despite life-saving efforts, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision according to police.

Police said this collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.