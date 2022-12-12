LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.

The motorcycle entered a single left-turn lane and struck the raised center median, which separated S. Rainbow Boulevard's northbound and southbound travel lanes. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the northbound travel lanes. In a failed attempt to avoid the motorcyclist, the Nissan Rogue driver struck the Nissan Altima before striking the motorcyclist.

Arriving medical personnel determined that the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

An investigator from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner arrived at the collision scene and pronounced the death of the motorcyclist.

Both of the Nissan drivers did not display any signs of impairment according to polise.

The death marked the 143rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Jurisdiction for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.