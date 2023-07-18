LVMPD: 39-year-old booked on DUI-related charges after crash that killed passenger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 42-year-old woman died in a crash Tuesday morning near Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to information gathered by police, a woman, 39, was driving a Nissan Titan north of S. Valley Boulevard approaching W. Hacienda Avenue. At the same time, a 44-year-old man was driving a Ford pick-up truck on Hacienda Avenue approaching Valley View.

Police said the driver of the Nissan "disobeyed a steady red light" and crashed with the Ford at the intersection.

The 42-year-old woman was a passenger of the Ford. Medical arrived and said the woman died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to UMC for further evaluation.

The Nissan Titan had two occupants inside the vehicle. Both were taken to UMC Trauma with "substantial" injuries according to police. The 39-year-old driver was booked for DUI-related charges.

Police said the death of the Ford's passenger marked the 74th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.