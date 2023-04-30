LVMPD: 32-year-old died after overnight west valley crash, debris hit pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old man died in a crash that happened overnight Sunday.

The crash happened 12:15 a.m. at S. Durango Drive and W. Desert Inn Road.

When police arrived at the scene, officers gathered evidence indicating that the 32-year-old was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger northbound on Durango at high speeds.

According to police, the driver approached Desert Inn, and when he left the intersection, the "Dodge lost control."

"It veered off the roadway to the east striking signs, landscaping and 3220 S. Durango Drive," police said. "It eventually came to rest on its passenger side in a private driveway north of the business."

The Dodge also had a passenger, 31-year-old Sherell Dupree. Her injuries are listed as minor.

Medical arrived and transported the two occupants inside the Dodge to UMC. However, police said the driver died to his injuries.

Police also reported that the collision debris hit a pedestrian crossing S. Durango Drive. The pedestrian has been identified as 36-year-old Erika Gibbons, and her injuries were listed as minor.

Police said the driver’s death marked the 42nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.