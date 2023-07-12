Watch Now
LVMPD: 22-year-old bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash with Toyota

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 01:51:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old man is at Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south valley Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:39 p.m., 22-year-old Justin Correa was riding an electric bicycle south on Arville Street approaching W. Pyle Avenue. At the same time, a 69-year-old man, Ly Ketvongsa was driving a pick-up truck driving east on W. Pyle Avenue approaching Arville Street.

Police said Correa did not stop at a stop sign and went in front of the pick-up truck's path. The bicyclist was struck by the front of Ketvongsa's Toyota Tundra, leaving the bicyclist on the roadway.

Medical arrived on scene and transported Correa to Sunrise Hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 69-year-old remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Police said this crash remains under investigation.

