LVMPD: 22-year-old bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash with Toyota

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old man is at Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south valley Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:39 p.m., 22-year-old Justin Correa was riding an electric bicycle south on Arville Street approaching W. Pyle Avenue. At the same time, a 69-year-old man, Ly Ketvongsa was driving a pick-up truck driving east on W. Pyle Avenue approaching Arville Street.

Police said Correa did not stop at a stop sign and went in front of the pick-up truck's path. The bicyclist was struck by the front of Ketvongsa's Toyota Tundra, leaving the bicyclist on the roadway.

Medical arrived on scene and transported Correa to Sunrise Hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 69-year-old remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Police said this crash remains under investigation.