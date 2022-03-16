Leprechaun in the crosswalk leaves behind no luck for speeders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Think you're in luck? Well if you're caught speeding, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department says the only thing you'll be getting, is a ticket.

Ahead of a potentially busy St. Patrick’s Day on the roadways, traffic safety officials want to make sure drivers are paying attention to their surroundings.

The intersection of Charleston and Shetland is an area where many students use crosswalks to get to nearby schools. This area also home to several neighborhoods near the busy roads, making it treacherous for those who walk instead of drive.

One problem for many drivers is the sun glare early in the morning while commuting Eastbound along streets like Charleston, Sahara, and Flamingo, making it diffucult for even the most aware drivers to see the flashing signage.

Officer Keith Habig, with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, has some tips for commuters who frequent Charleston and other heavily traveled roads.

“The slower you go the faster you can stop, especially when you’re heading eastbound and you have the sun it’ll just coming up in the morning it is hard to see so you wanna slow down a little bit more and be a little more cautious,”

These crosswalk events happen around most major holidays to serve as a reminder that pedestrians and bicyclists share the road as well. In the past, Officer Habig has worn fairy costumes and even Santa clothes, but, ahead of St. Patrick's Day ,Wednesday's event featured a Leprechaun in the crosswalk. Hoping the bright green makes you look twice, before speeding by.

“We try to bring awareness if you see somebody that is dressed in an outlandish costume, such as this, we are very easy to see. Whereas the normal pedestrian out there, they’re wearing dark clothing. Whether it be their deep blue jeans or black or gray jacket you blend into the pavement. So, we wanna teach people that you wear bright elaborate clothing especially if you’re gonna be walking across the street.”

The last time police held a crosswalk event they stopped 267 cars…the week of Valentine’s Day. They say Ticket prices for being stopped for violating a crosswalk could rack up charges close to pa thousand dollars…

The bright green leprechaun costume is used to get peoples attention so that you noticed them in the crosswalk now this is something that they’ve been doing during holiday season to make sure the drivers are paying attention and watching out for pedestrians

