Lee Canyon Road fatal rollover a result of failed passing attempt, state troopers say

Update | March 19, 2:16 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details from the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say the fatal rollover crash from Sunday involved a Jeep Wrangler attempting to pass a GMC Sierra pickup on Lee Canyon Road.

NSP said both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Lee Canyon Road when the Jeep attempted to pass the GMC. At the same time, NSP said the GMC crossed the centerline in another attempt to pass a Toyota in the front of both vehicles. The GMC entered the path of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to quickly steer to the left shoulder.

NSP said the Jeep then overcorrected to the right, went back into the roadway and then overturned in the right shoulder. The driver was ejected, and the GMC did not remain on scene, according to authorities.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Gilbert-Amado Hernandez of Las Vegas. He died at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Year to date, this marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command's jurisdiction.



Update | March 16, 7:12 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said Lee Canyon Road from US-95 is now reopen.



Update | March 16, 5:23 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol have provided more details on a fatal rollover crash on Lee Canyon Road.

NSP said they were called to a single-vehicle crash going eastbound on Lee Canyon Road around 2:22 p.m. They said one adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, and one adult woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NSP said Lee Canyon Road will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time as they work on their investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon Road at US-95 is closed due to a rollover crash according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department.

If you're driving up to or leaving Lee Canyon, RTC said to use other routes (Kyle Canyon Road & Deer Creek Road).

Police said Lee Canyon Road will be closed as responders work to clear the area and investigate the scene.

Details are very limited, but LVMPD tells us that a driver is deceased.

Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.