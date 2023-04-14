Law enforcement targeting distracted drivers through 'Joining Forces,' extra patrols

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Until April 20, Nevada's law enforcement will be focusing on citing distracted drivers through the Joining Forces program.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety. The program says it aims to reduce injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.

On January 1, 2012, a Nevada law made it clear that any use of an electronic device is illegal while driving, and those caught by police can expect to be pulled over and cited.

The Governor's Highway Safety Association provided tips to limit driving distractions that can ultimately increase safety.



Turn it off: Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car

X the Text: Don’t ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving. It is dangerous and against the law in most states

Spread the word: Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this.

If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first

Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make the call for you

Prepare. Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again

Secure your pets. Pets can be a big distraction in the car. Always secure your pets properly before you start to drive

Keep the kids safe. Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car

Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

Red lights still count. Even though you are stopped at a red traffic signal, you still cannot use a handheld electronic device.

For more information about Nevada’s distracted driving laws, visit the state’s Zero Fatalities website.