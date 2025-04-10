Latest upcoming I-15 South Widening Project lane reductions and closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More lane reductions and closures are coming as part of the I-15 South Widening Project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the roadwork is necessary for paving, overhead sign removal and landscaping.

Below is the information provided by NDOT:

It is important to note that this schedule is subject to change, NDOT said.

8 p.m. Thursday, April 10 to 5 a.m. Friday, April 11

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Blue Diamond Road

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday, April 13 to Friday, April 18

Northbound I-15 reduced to one travel lane from Cactus Avenue to Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Cactus Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, April 14 to Friday, April 18

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue closed

8 p.m. Monday, April 14 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 15

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Nevada Department of Transportation

For more information on this project, visit www.dot.nv.gov/i15southproject.