Latest road closures, lane reductions for I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect more road closures and lane reductions for NDOT's Interstate 15 South Widening Project.

According to NDOT, these following roadways will be affected:

8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30

  • Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Starr Avenue

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Oct. 11

  • St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed*
    • *Ramp closed on Saturday mornings from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., will remain open on Sunday

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) though Oct. 4

  • Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway

For more information, visit the I-15 South Widening Project page here.

