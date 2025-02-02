Latest road closure list for the I-15, Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has released another list of road closures for the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project.
NDOT said the closures are necessary for ongoing reconstruction efforts such as striping, K-rail installation and intersection improvements.
Full Closures
Nightly (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday, February 2 & Tuesday, February 18
- Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) between Polaris Avenue and I-15 will have a full closure.
- I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue:
- Tropicana eastbound access: one lane open
- Tropicana westbound access: closed with business access maintained
Partial Closures
24/7, February 3-18 — Tropicana Avenue South Side
- Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Dean Martin Drive Intersection: South half of the road closed
- Two lanes maintained in each direction (eastbound and westbound)
- No access to Dean Martin Drive (northbound and southbound), but business access will be maintained
24/7, February 19-March 7 — Tropicana Avenue North Side
- Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Dean Martin Drive Intersection: North half of the road closed
- Two lanes maintained in each direction (eastbound and westbound)
- No access to Dean Martin Drive (northbound and southbound), but business access will be maintained
For more information, visit NDOT's project page by clicking the link here.