Latest road closure list for the I-15, Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has released another list of road closures for the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project.

NDOT said the closures are necessary for ongoing reconstruction efforts such as striping, K-rail installation and intersection improvements.

Full Closures

Nightly (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Sunday, February 2 & Tuesday, February 18

  • Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) between Polaris Avenue and I-15 will have a full closure.
  • I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue:
    • Tropicana eastbound access: one lane open
    • Tropicana westbound access: closed with business access maintained

Partial Closures

24/7, February 3-18 — Tropicana Avenue South Side

  • Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Dean Martin Drive Intersection: South half of the road closed
    • Two lanes maintained in each direction (eastbound and westbound)
    • No access to Dean Martin Drive (northbound and southbound), but business access will be maintained

24/7, February 19-March 7 — Tropicana Avenue North Side

  • Tropicana Avenue (eastbound and westbound) at Dean Martin Drive Intersection: North half of the road closed
    • Two lanes maintained in each direction (eastbound and westbound)
    • No access to Dean Martin Drive (northbound and southbound), but business access will be maintained

For more information, visit NDOT's project page by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

