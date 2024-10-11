Latest ramp closures, lane restrictions on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

(KTNV) — More ramp closures and lane restrictions are on the way for Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Friday.

The ramp closures will be within the Garnet Interchange, and the lane restrictions will be on I-15 in North Las Vegas and northeast of Las Vegas.

The roadwork is a part of two separate projects. NDOT said the roadwork is necessary for material imports, mill and fill operations, and open grading.

Below is information on the affected roadways, provided by NDOT:

Nightly (7 p.m. — 6 a.m.) Sunday, Oct. 13 to Tuesday, Oct. 15



U.S. 93 ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Drivers routed to Las Vegas Boulevard as a detour to southbound I-15

Nightly (7 p.m. — 6 a.m.) Sunday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Oct. 17



North- and southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Garnet Interchange

Daily (6 a.m. — 7 p.m.) Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18



North- and southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Speedway Boulevard and Garnet Interchange

Daily (7 a.m. — 3 p.m.) Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 16



Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Exit 80 (Ute) and Exit 84 (Byron)

24/7 Monday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Oct. 17



Speedway Boulevard reduced to one lane in each direction under I-15

5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17



Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane one mile south of Garnet Interchange, one mile north of Garnet Interchange

For more information on the first project, visit the I-15 North Widening project page.

The second project aims to add dedicated truck climbing lanes on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas.

For any additional information, visit the Nevada Department of Transportation's website.