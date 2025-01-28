Latest ramp closures and lane restrictions for I-15 south widening project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT has announced more overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions for their Interstate 15 South Widening Project.

They said these roadway changes are necessary for sound wall construction, temporary barrier rail relocation and paving operations. The schedule is subject to change.

(8 p.m. to midnight) Monday, Jan. 27



Cactus Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed.

Cactus Avenue on- and off-ramps will not be closed at the same time. The off-ramp will not be closed until the on-ramp is open.



(Midnight to 5 a.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 28



Cactus Avenue off-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 28 to Thursday, Jan. 30



Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31



St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Thursday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 7



Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway

NDOT said to use caution when driving through work zones and take alternate routes if possible. More information can be found at dot.nv.gov.