Latest ramp and lane closures for the I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers be advised! More changes are coming to the I-15 South Widening Project with NDOT's latest updates.

The following restrictions are in place:



Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan. 17

St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday, Jan. 13 to Thursday, Jan. 16

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday, Jan. 13 to Wednesday, Jan. 15

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue

8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane at Cactus Avenue



NDOT said the changes are necessary so that crews can construct sound walls and barrier rail relocation.

For more information on the I-15 South Widening Project, visit their project page at the link here.