Las Vegas police: White Honda flees scene after fatally hitting pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:41 a.m. on West Sahara Avenue east of South Valley View Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A white 2021 Honda Accord sedan was heading east on Sahara in the left lane when a man started crossing Sahara outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian entered the Honda's path and was hit, projecting him forward. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Honda fled the scene

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3."

The pedestrian’s death marks the 122nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction.