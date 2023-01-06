Watch Now
Las Vegas police shut down traffic to investigate crash in central valley

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 23:25:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a fatal crash in the central valley of Las Vegas Thursday night.

Police responded around 6:46 p.m. at the 200 block of Windmill Lane. This is near East Windmill Lane and Gilespie Street.

Police said a driver of a coupe struck a pole. Officers pronounced the driver deceased on scene.

Police said they have shut down traffic in the area while the fatal detail team investigates.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

