Las Vegas police seek driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Sandy Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking public assistance in finding the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

On July 1, at approximately 9:31 p.m., a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian occurred near the address of 1650 East Quartz Avenue, located in Sandy Valley.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a possible Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Quartz Avenue in the only westbound lane.

Pedestrian Joseph Airth, known commonly as “Old Man Joe”, was walking in the westbound travel lane of Quartz Avenue.

A collision occurred when the Airth entered the path of travel of the Toyota, and Airth was projected forward and onto the road. The driver of the Toyota failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area.

Vehicle parts located at the scene and witness statements indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 1993-1997 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan. Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

Airth sustained mortal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene by arriving medical personnel.

Joseph Airth’s death marked the 76th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s collision investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visitwww.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.