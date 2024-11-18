Las Vegas police searching for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run early Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black 2012 Toyota Tundra, is still outstanding. They are asking the public for help in attempting to locate the truck. Police said the truck will have damage to its left front.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Las Vegas Metro Police are attempting to locate a black 2012 Toyota Tundra involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 18, 2024.

On Nov. 18 around 3:08 a.m., police said they received a report of a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision at South Valley View Boulevard and West Arby Avenue.

Responders said evidence at the scene indicated a male pedestrian was walking in the southbound travel lane of Valley View south of Arby when the Toyota Tundra struck the pedestrian.

Police said the truck did not remain at the scene and fled southbound on Valley View. Responders said passersby found the pedestrian lying on the roadway and reported it to police around 3:08 a.m. The actual time of the collision is not known.

Police said the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma via ambulance but was later pronounced deceased.

This death marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.