LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person died Monday morning after a three-vehicle car crash.

The crash happened in the east valley around 10:47 a.m. near Flamingo and Pecos roads.

Police said two people were transported to a nearby hospital, and one died.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

KTNV will provide more information as police release it.