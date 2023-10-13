Watch Now
Las Vegas police said motorcyclist died after valley crash at Tropicana, Pecos

Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 22:11:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a crash in the east valley Thursday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 2:34 p.m. at the 2300 block of Tropicana Avenue.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Tropicana approaching Pecos when the driver turned in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision, according to LVMPD. The rider was transported to a hospital, where officials say he died.

Police said traffic investigators are currently on scene. Police did not describe the condition of the driver in the vehicle or if impairment is suspected.

"Traffic in both directions on Tropicana from Pecos to Mcleod is shut down," police said. There are delays in the area.

KTNV will release more details as police provide them.

