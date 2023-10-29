Las Vegas police said 75-year-old man crashed into wall in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 75-year-old man may have had a medical episode before crashing into a residential brick wall in northwest Las Vegas Sunday morning.

The crash happened W. Lone Mountain Road east of Janell Drive. This is near Lone Mountain and N. Durango Drive.

Police said the man was driving a Chevrolet Sonic westbound Lone Mountain east of Janell when he failed to stay in a travel lane, striking a center median.

Police said the man swerved off and on the center median, crossing into the westbound travel lanes, and then left the roadway onto desert landscaping.

The vehicle came to rest when the driver crashed into a brick wall.

Police are investigating the crash but told KTNV that the man may have had a medical episode before colliding with the wall.

Arriving medical transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is listed with life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected.

RTC officials said around 12:22 p.m., Lone Mountain remains closed in both directions from Cimarron Road to Durango Drive.

KTNV will provide updates as police release them.