Las Vegas police said crash killed motorcyclist in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the east valley Wednesday night.

Police said they have been on scene since 9 p.m. at the area of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

Police said a motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Lake Mead across Hollywood until the driver of a pickup truck turned left and collided with the rider.

The pickup truck was initially driving westbound before making the left turn.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead across Hollywood.

Medical arrived and said the motorcyclist died at the scene. Police did not confirm the condition of the pickup truck driver or if impairment was suspected.

"Fatal Traffic detail is on scene and conducting the investigation," police said. "Several traffic lanes on Lake Mead and Hollywood are currently closed."

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.