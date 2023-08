LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday night in the southwest valley.

Police are on scene at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Durango Drive since 10:03 p.m.

Police said the crash involved only one motorcycle, and the driver died.

"Durango northbound and southbound from Reno to Hacienda will be shut down," police said.

