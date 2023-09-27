Las Vegas police said 53-year-old pedestrian died 4 months after downtown crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 53-year-old died Sept. 18 after being in critical condition from a crash on May 2 of this year.

Police said the 53-year-old man was crossing outside a marked crosswalk trying to get to the east side of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Washington Street around 4:18 a.m. At the same time, police said a 25-year-old woman was driving a Mustang south on Las Vegas Boulevard south of E. Washington Avenue.

Police said a crash happened when the pedestrian walked into the path of the Mustang.

Medical at the scene transported the man to UMC, where he remained in critical condition.

Last Friday, police said they were notified by a representative of the Clark County Office of the Coroner that the pedestrian died Sept. 18.

Police said due to the time frame between the crash and the pedestrian's death, it will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality. LVMPD says this is to remain compliant with the Nevada Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

"The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section," police said.