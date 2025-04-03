Watch Now
Las Vegas police responding to fatal crash on Rainbow & Laredo in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Rainbow Boulevard and Laredo Street in the west valley is closed in both directions as Las Vegas Metro police respond to a fatal crash.

An RTC alert was issued around 6 p.m. notifying people to avoid the area.

Metro said the crash involved a cargo van, a sedan and a pedestrian. They said the pedestrian died of their injuries but no one else was taken to a hospital.

The intersection will be closed for the next several hours as police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

