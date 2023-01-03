Las Vegas police report first traffic related fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated their first traffic-related fatality for the year of 2023.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving a motorcycle near Annie Oakley Drive and East Harmon Avenue on Sunday around 12:36 a.m.

Evidence gathered by police at the scene indicated a Ducati motorcycle was traveling southbound Annie Oakley Drive approaching a posted stop sign at the T-intersection at E. Harmon Avenue.

The rider failed to stop for the posted stop sign entering the intersection. The front of the Ducati struck the raised curb on the south side of the intersection and left the roadway. The front of the Ducati and rider struck a luminary support and brick wall to a residence.

Arriving medical personnel determined the rider was beyond medical intervention and he was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The rider's death marks the 1st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.