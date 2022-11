LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane Monday afternoon.

The time of the crash was at 2:59 p.m. according to police.

Las Vegas police believe that the pedestrian was a juvenile. The pedestrian was taken to UMC pediatric emergency in critical condition.

More details will be posted once available.