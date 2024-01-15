Las Vegas police on scene at Charleston, Lamb investigating motorcyclist's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at Charleston and Lamb boulevards responding to a fatal crash.

Police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigation so far reveals that the driver of a vehicle tried to turn left into a business from northbound lanes but drove into a motorcyclist's path as they were driving southbound.

Police said a crash happened when the vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, but they did not survive their injuries.

No impairment is suspected, according to police. As the investigation continues, police closed Lamb in both directions from Charleston to Colorado Avenue.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.