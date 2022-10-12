Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units located a stolen vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers attempted a vehicle stop at which time the suspect fled. A short time later, the vehicle was reacquired, and another vehicle stop was attempted. The suspect stopped and then intentionally struck a marked patrol unit near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue and fled again.

The LVMPD Air Unit arrived and followed the suspect vehicle to Oakey and Rexford where it collided into a parked vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody by arriving patrol officers.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. These details are preliminary and may change after further investigation.