Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police.

On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units located a stolen vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers attempted a vehicle stop at which time the suspect fled. A short time later, the vehicle was reacquired, and another vehicle stop was attempted. The suspect stopped and then intentionally struck a marked patrol unit near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue and fled again.

The LVMPD Air Unit arrived and followed the suspect vehicle to Oakey and Rexford where it collided into a parked vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody by arriving patrol officers.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. These details are preliminary and may change after further investigation.

